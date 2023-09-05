Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,826 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

