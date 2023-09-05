Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $853,000 Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,612,000 after buying an additional 1,444,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,235,000 after buying an additional 661,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after buying an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE REZI opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

