Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) by 186.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,705 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Affimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

