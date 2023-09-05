Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 190.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,103,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.
Verastem Stock Performance
Shares of Verastem stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $16.08.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verastem Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
