Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 10,250 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 620.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

