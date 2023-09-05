Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,460 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,850,000 after buying an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Popular by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,595,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 276,760 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,264,000 after buying an additional 1,694,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,787,000 after buying an additional 262,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $225,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

