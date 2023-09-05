8,312 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,098 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 37.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 68,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

