690 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 178.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

