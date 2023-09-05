5,847 Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 5,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Lindsay by 226.1% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lindsay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 75.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $110.43 and a 1-year high of $183.08.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

