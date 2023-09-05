3,908 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $11,890,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $8,213,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE stock opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WWE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

