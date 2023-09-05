350 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $30,587,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 721.8% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 148,605 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,117 shares of company stock valued at $21,218,936. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $194.20 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average of $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CL King began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

