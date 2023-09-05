1,749 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,749 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

