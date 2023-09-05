10,524 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CONMED by 10.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CONMED by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CL King started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,272,293 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

