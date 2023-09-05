1,044 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Oshkosh by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in Oshkosh by 97.3% in the first quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 134.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE OSK opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

