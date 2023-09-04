YES WORLD (YES) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One YES WORLD coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $18,462.56 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 coins. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

YES WORLD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

