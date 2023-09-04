XPO (NYSE:XPO) vs. Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Critical Analysis

Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) and XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yamato and XPO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Yamato alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.23 XPO $7.72 billion 1.14 $666.00 million $0.73 104.32

XPO has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A XPO 0 9 14 0 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yamato and XPO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

XPO has a consensus price target of $66.87, suggesting a potential downside of 12.19%. Given XPO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPO is more favorable than Yamato.

Profitability

This table compares Yamato and XPO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamato N/A N/A N/A XPO 0.97% 34.51% 6.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yamato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of XPO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of XPO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XPO beats Yamato on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamato

(Get Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company's Retail Business Unit provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. Its Corporate Business Unit engages in the provision of transportation services for corporations; planning and operation of logistics centers; provision of customs services; and provision of air cargo agency services. The Other segment develops and operates IT systems; offers car maintenance services; sells fuel; offers non-life insurance agency services; and provides cargo vehicle transportation services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as engages in the operation of trailer manufacturing. The European Transportation segment offers dedicated truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, such as road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics, Inc. and changed its name to XPO, Inc. in December 2022. XPO, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.