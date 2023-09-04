Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

