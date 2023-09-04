WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in WNS were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WNS by 1,957.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WNS has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.