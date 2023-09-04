WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 181.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,172 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WNS were worth $34,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WNS by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in WNS by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27. WNS has a 1 year low of $60.79 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

