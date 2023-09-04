WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,494 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 356,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 268,881 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,402.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.1 %

FE opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

