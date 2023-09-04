WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,952 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,735,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,390,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162,997 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $41.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AL. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

