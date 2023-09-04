WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,153 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 127.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 39,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $407.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.45 and a 200 day moving average of $358.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total value of $8,337,427.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

