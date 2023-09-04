WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 16,252 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 238.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $54.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

