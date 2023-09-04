WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,320 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $51.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $745.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.43). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMP

Tompkins Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.