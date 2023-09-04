WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Thryv by 1,877.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Performance

THRY stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $705.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 0.95. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 430,413 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,705.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

