WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.35 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $53.75 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Argus reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.