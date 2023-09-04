WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $71.07 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,145.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,068 shares of company stock worth $881,815. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

