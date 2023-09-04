WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.30 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

RGLD stock opened at $111.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

