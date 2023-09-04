WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sylvamo by 56.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 784,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 281,555 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sylvamo by 83.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.84 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

