WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,599 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

