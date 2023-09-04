WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NiSource by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 897.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.7 %

NI opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.