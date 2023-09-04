WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. FMR LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Amundi grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $39,341,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

