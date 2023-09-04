WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 10,395 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $24.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.95. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

