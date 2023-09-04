WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of WestRock worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 203.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Up 0.4 %

WRK stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WRK

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.