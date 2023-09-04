Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 555,855 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,108,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555,855 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Kennametal worth $168,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kennametal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Kennametal by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.
Kennametal Stock Up 0.5 %
KMT stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.60.
Kennametal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
