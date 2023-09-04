Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 489,666 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 489,666 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $141,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

AXTA opened at $28.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

