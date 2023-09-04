Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 140,916 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,521,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140,916 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $178,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Air Lease by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

