Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $124,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $505.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.26. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

