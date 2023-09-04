Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $127,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $242.84 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

