Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,412,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987,381 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $157,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 59.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

