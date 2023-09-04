Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,766,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $140,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,101 shares of company stock worth $2,129,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

