Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,975,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Jamf worth $135,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $9,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Jamf by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 308,381 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 195,711 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 113,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $725,406.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,627.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,074.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $725,406.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,627.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,452 shares of company stock worth $1,556,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Jamf Price Performance

JAMF stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

