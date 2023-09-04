Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,466,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266,119 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $126,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Rambus Stock Up 1.4 %

RMBS opened at $57.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

