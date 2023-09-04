Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Popular were worth $129,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

