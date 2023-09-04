Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $133,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $205.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

