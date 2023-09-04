Wellington Management Group LLP Has $122.79 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,797,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 731,594 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $122,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in JD.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after buying an additional 154,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $10,440,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $583,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $34.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

