Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 186.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,535,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $138,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 51.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

