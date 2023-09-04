Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132,902 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $144,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,513,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,513,000 after purchasing an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,652,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

