Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $154,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,527,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $911,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,081,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,951,000 after buying an additional 312,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 205,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.3 %

MGY stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

