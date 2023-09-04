Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,943,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $140,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

